“I did it on purpose.” Roger Self to be sentenced for plowing into Gaston County restaurant, killing family members

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sentencing begins on Tuesday in Gaston County for Roger Self. The Bessemer City man has admitted to driving his car into a restaurant, killing two of his family members in 2018.
Self’s sentencing comes three months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Self was charged with intentionally driving his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge of Bessemer City on May 20, 2018. His daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law Amanda Self were killed. His wife, son, and granddaughter survived, but suffered severe injuries.
RELATED STORIES:
- Sheriff: Man accused of plowing into restaurant, killing 2 transferred to Raleigh
- 911 call reveals chaotic moments after man crashes into restaurant, killing two
- Brother of man who drove into restaurant, killed family members apologizes to community
- Church prays for Self family one week after tragedy at restaurant
- 4 new charges for Bessemer City man accused of plowing into restaurant, killing family
Self’s son took the stand on Tuesday and said his father’s mental health was declining. A local police officer also testified saying that Self said, “I did it on purpose.”
FOX 46 Charlotte’s Robin Kanady was reporting live on updates from inside the courtroom:
The courtroom was full on Tuesday for the sentencing. Due to social distancing, only 35 people were allowed inside the building.
Self is attempting to avoid a life sentence by pleading guilty to second-degree murder. His attorney tells FOX 46 his possible sentence is between 12 to 82 years.
On Tuesday, Josh Self, Roger Self’s son testified in court about going to the restaurant with his family that day after going to church, stating he remembered his sister saying, “What’s he doing?”
Just moments later, Self rammed his vehicle through the restaurant.
Josh Self said his father’s mental health decline “went downhill fast.” He said his father was “numb” and called him to get his guns from his house.
Josh Self said he asked his father to seek help and told him to talk to a counselor. He acknowledged that his father was taking medication but it wasn’t helping.
An EMT who responded to the incident took the stand on Tuesday and said that Roger Self told her to “Not to f—ing touch him,’ on the day he drove through the restaurant. She said Self was still in the vehicle and refused medical help.
She said Self knew what he had done, while his family members were still hurt, laying in debris inside the restaurant.
Another paramedic described the horror she witnessed that day at the restaurant and what it was like to bring Amanda Self into the hospital where she was a nurse.
“They were ready for us, but they weren’t ready for who we were bringing in,” she said in tears.
Amanda was killed that day by her father-in-law, Roger Self.
On Tuesday, a local police officer also took the stand, saying that Roger Self told him, “I did it on purpose,” when he asked Self if he needed medical care. The officer said Self reached for his gun when he took off Self’s handcuffs for him to sign a medical waiver.
An interrogation video was also played Tuesday in court, showing Self explaining the night before the deadly incident, that “a spirit” came to him. Self said that he had bought a gun and was going to kill himself but for whatever reason, he didn’t do it.
Before the video started playing, a detective who originally questioned Self testified that Self never asked how his family members, who were hurt, were doing and never said he was sorry.
The detective said Self showed no remorse and explained his interview with Self was a “chess match.” Self was a trained interrogator and PI for several years.
Self was seen weeping in court on Tuesday as the video was playing.
“I did not kill her, that spirit killed her,” Self was heard saying in the interrogation video.
FOX 46 Charlotte will have the latest updates from inside the courtroom starting at 4 p.m.