GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jury selection is underway for the man accused of killing his cousin with a crossbow and then placing her body in a vehicle and dumping the car into Lake Wylie.

James Michael Rick has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 4, 2019, death of his cousin Delia Aldridge Rick who was also known as ‘Joyce.’

Testimony has yet to begin but already hints of drug-fueled activity by both the victim and the defendant is expected to play a role in the presented evidence.

QCN’s Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer addresses the latest details on the jury in this case, the weapon of choice in this murder, and what exactly the jury will hear at trial.