BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 southbound is currently closed near Exit 13 (Edgewood Road) in Gaston County for a shooting incident.

Gaston County 911 tells Queen City News that a shooting occurred between Exit 10B and Exit 13.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We are working to confirm what the incident might be. The interstate is expected to be closed until 10 p.m.

NCDOT says motorists must take Exit 13 (Edgewood Road) and turn left. Follow Edgewood Road to US 29/US 74 West. Continue on US 29/US 74 West to re-access I-85.