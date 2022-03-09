GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired driver has been charged after his passenger was killed in a single-vehicle accident involving a telephone pole and a tree, the Gastonia Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. last Monday, Feb. 28, near the intersection of S. Clay St. and W. Third Ave.

An investigation revealed Travis Sharpe, 31, of Gastonia, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole and a tree, according to the police report.

Sharpe was injured, walked to a nearby home, an ambulance was called and he died en route to a local hospital, police said.

Police identified Onkevious Thomas, 28, of Gastonia, as the driver, who was also injured and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Thomas was driving under the influence and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and DWI, police said.

Thomas had been cited in the past for traffic offenses including DWI.