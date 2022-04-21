GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Day 4 began with a Forensics Expert who testified that despite several swabs of evidence there was insufficient DNA to create a profile.

Kyle Longnecker was the next witness called by the prosecution. He said he lived with Larry Hambrick on and off over the years. His memory often faltered on the stand which he partially attributed to a car accident; he was struck by a car while he was on a bicycle. Longnecker believes the accident was in 2018 but was unsure at some points during his testimony.

Longnecker was living at Hambrick’s the night of the incident May 4, 2019, and told the jury Rick came to Hambrick’s house at night when Hambrick was already asleep. Rick came over alone and Longnecker recalls Rick coming over in his truck. When Rick came over, he asked Longnecker where Hambrick’s crossbow was.

Longnecker said Rick “seemed a little out of sorts…he was mad at Melinda….she apparently had taken his money and taken his drugs.”

Rick asked Longnecker to call Melinda Robinson and get her to come over to Hambrick’s house but to say Rick would not be there. Longnecker said Rick “seemed like he was wound up.” This request was on the phone. Longnecker then called Robinson and told her to come to Hambrick’s saying someone was there and a “dope sale would be made.”

When Rick arrived at Hambrick’s, Longnecker observed Rick go into Hambrick’s room, get the crossbow, and come back out and then stayed outside the house the rest of the night.

Later Longnecker spoke to Robinson by Rick’s truck. At the truck, Longnecker asked Robinson, who was in the driver’s seat, where she was going, and she told Longnecker she and Rick were leaving. He observed Robinson drive Rick’s truck away from the house. Rick had already left the scene. Longnecker said Robinson “acted shook up,” saying she was shaking.

On cross-examination, Longnecker testified that when Robinson and Rick fought it was Robinson who was usually the aggressor. He never saw Robinson strike Rick, but he did observe her push Rick. Longnecker corroborated with other witnesses that deer would frequent the area around Hambrick’s home.