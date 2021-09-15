WANTED: Suspect ID’d in deadly shooting of 14-year-old Gastonia girl

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl in Gastonia has been identified, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

19-year-old Santonio Eskridge is wanted for fatally shooting Gastonia resident Nivia Danner, 14.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 1 p.m. on Tuesday to Rogers Bail Bonding located at 300 N. Chester St. Danner was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Danner and Eskridge drove together in a vehicle to the business. While the vehicle was parked in front of the business, Eskridge shot Danner and then fled. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Owner Micholas Rodgers told Fox 46 this is the first time there has been any trouble.

“Obviously in our neighborhood, we deal with a lot of violence,” said Rodgers. “But to see that firsthand right at your door obviously is something that you’ll never forget.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6702.