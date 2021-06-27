WANTED: Suspect fired his gun during robbery at Gastonia business

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police say a suspect fired his gun during an attempted robbery at a local business this weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots and an attempted armed robbery on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. at a business located at 3935 East Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

An initial investigation revealed that a suspect armed with a gun came into the business and tried to rob the store at gunpoint.

During the robbery the suspect fired his gun, however, Gastonia Police said no one was hurt. Ultimately the suspect fled on foot and his current whereabouts is unknown, the police report indicated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6702.