GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In just a few months, it’ll be up to Gastonia voters to decide if they want their streets and sidewalks fixed up.

The 75 million dollar bond referendum will be on the ballot, and if passed, will all go towards re-doing transportation infrastructure in the area.

“You can be up on the potholes before you know it. So that damage the wheels, and they have to go back and try to get new wheels to put on, and then sometimes they cannot find matches, you know, to go with them,” said Reola Allen, Gastonia resident.

The constant issues that potholes and bumpy roads cause have led residents to demand solutions from the city. This is why Gastonia City staff came up with the plans for this project but wanted the voters to ultimately decide whether or not the city should borrow 75 million.

“Every five years, we have a company that evaluates our streets just to see you know how they’re doing. In 2018 that company basically told us that we need to spend $45 million to get our streets up to a decent standard. And so certainly to look at 2022, we figure that $45 million numbers probably much much higher. So, therefore, that justifies the need for resurfacing will be critical. And it’ll be brought up as well throughout all parts of the city,” said Quentin Mzphatter, Assistant City Manager.

Melody Braddy, Assistant City Manager, explained how the city would pay back the 75 million over the course of the next 20 years.

“The hope is through growth or revenue growth is strong right now in Gastonia, we do have a property tax revaluation coming up. And the hope is through growth in that way. We would not have to increase existing revenues,” Braddy said.

Braddy says the hope is that no tax increases would be necessary, but it didn’t sound like that would be a guarantee.

“We want to partner with the federal government and the state government and grant opportunities in order to fund these projects,” Braddy said.

As for which exact streets and what areas will get re-paved and fixed up, there’s no definitive answer. But Gastonia City staff welcome public input and are hoping more community members express their ideas and concerns surrounding this issue.