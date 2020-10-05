US education secretary DeVos visits Gastonia

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Gastonia on Monday to discuss the reopening of schools during the pandemic.

DeVos was joined by U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx and they spoke about safety measures with North Carolina parents and school officials.

The event was held at Piedmont Community Charter School’s high school campus and Fox 46 was in attendance.

An earlier event on Monday was held at Jenkins elementary School in Hickory.

DeVos spent time with President Trump last week, however, she has not tested positive for the coronavirus as of test results from three days ago.

LATEST HEADLINES