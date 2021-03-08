U.S. Marshals and Gastonia PD arrest murder suspect in double homicide

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Marshals Service and Gastonia Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened about two weeks ago.

Authorities responded to calls regarding a shooting near 2400 Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia around 7:30 p.m. on February 23.

Christopher Brooks, 50, was found dead. Two other victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those victims, Gastonia resident Matthew Allison, 54, later succumbed to his injuries.

Brooks lived at the home where the shooting occurred, according to the police report.

Detectives identified three suspects in the case including Gastonia resident Darrick Johnson, 19, and Jordan Moses.

Johnson was arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshalls and Gaston County PD. He faces multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Moses is still being sought and remains at-large. This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-866-3320.