GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teens were injured during a shooting this weekend in Gastonia and a suspect is on the run, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Saturday at the intersection of East Garrison Blvd. and Church Street. Two teens, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were found injured inside a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

One victim was released while the other was transported to Atrium Main and is listed in stable condition, according to the police report.

No suspect is in custody, however, there is a vehicle description of the suspect’s car, which is said to be a burgundy-colored sedan with tinted windows.

It is unknown at this time if the victims were targeted or if this was a random shooting and this remains an active investigation.