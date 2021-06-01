Two men charged in Monday’s Gastonia homicide investigation

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a car in a vacant parking lot in Gastonia on Monday, Gastonia PD said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday at 1705 E. Ozark Ave in Gastonia.

Gastonia resident Alan Johnson, 37, was found dead inside a parked vehicle in an empty lot at the location. He was shot to death, according to the police report.

An initial investigation revealed a pair of suspects, Lincolnton residents Joshua Wiley, 39, and Lewis Detter, 51. Both men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

This remains an active investigation.