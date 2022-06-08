GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital after battling a massive fire at a scrapyard in Gastonia.

The fire started around noon on Wednesday and 40 firefighters responded to the call. Pictures from the Gastonia Fire Department show the damage at Carolina Metals Group.

CMG employees were transferring fuel when it ignited and spread quickly according to Gastonia fire chief Phil Welch. Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

Crews fought the fire for more than a half hour and were able to contain it to two acres of the 27-acre property.

One of the firefighters taken to the hospital has been released. The other remains in the hospital being treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.