Thousands of dollars worth of heroin seized during Lincolnton traffic stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is facing a slew of charges after deputies discovered thousands of dollars worth of heroin, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Gastonia resident Marcos Gamboa, 27, two weeks ago on July 29th, a Thursday, around 4:30 p.m. near 700 Highway 27 near Lincolnton.

Six ounces of heroin worth an estimated $21,500 were discovered and Gamboa was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including trafficking, possession, transport, and manufacturing.

Gamboa is being held under a $210,000 secured bond.