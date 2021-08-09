Thousands of dollars worth of heroin seized during Lincolnton traffic stop

Gastonia

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Lincoln County Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is facing a slew of charges after deputies discovered thousands of dollars worth of heroin, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Gastonia resident Marcos Gamboa, 27, two weeks ago on July 29th, a Thursday, around 4:30 p.m. near 700 Highway 27 near Lincolnton.

Six ounces of heroin worth an estimated $21,500 were discovered and Gamboa was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including trafficking, possession, transport, and manufacturing.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Gamboa is being held under a $210,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories