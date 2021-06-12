1 dead in Gastonia ‘targeted’ home invasion, police say

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in what police say was a ‘targeted’ home invasion that occurred overnight on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at 716 Raindrops Road.

Trakus Pratt, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say three Black males in their late teens and early 20s are being looked for questioning. They were seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6939.