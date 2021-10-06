Area around Gastonia social services building shut down due to suspicious package, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The area around a social services building in Gastonia was shut down due to a suspicious package, the Gastonia Police Department said Wednesday.

Road closures included E. Long Ave between N. Broad Street and MLK Way. Drivers were being encouraged to avoid the area and follow police directions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. It is unclear at this time who reported the suspicious package. FOX 46 will have more information once it becomes available.