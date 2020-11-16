Suspect who caused 2 police chases being sought, NCSHP says

A suspect is being sought after he led officials on multiple chases across Gaston and Mecklenburg counties, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle around 4 a.m. on Monday in a parking lot at a QuikTrip in Gastonia. The plates were run and the car came up as a stolen vehicle. The man behind the parked car, believed to be a Chevrolet Equinox, appeared to be intoxicated and officers attempted to make contact.

When approached the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and a chase ensued on 321 northbound. The suspect crossed over into Dallas and was able to elude officers. A short time later officers located the vehicle parked in an apartment complex parking lot with the suspect still sitting behind the wheel.

Stop sticks were placed in front of the vehicle, which had backed into the parking space. When the suspect was told to exit, the vehicle took off, and the stop sticks didn’t work and got caught up in the wheel well. Another chase began through city streets and ultimately the suspect entered I-85 where NCSHP re-engaged. The vehicle entered into Mecklenburg County exiting the highway on Nations Crossing before crashing in a single-vehicle accident. The driver fled on foot and was able to escape on foot.

Officials say they are actively looking for the suspect and are looking at video from the QuikTrip to try to identify the man.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES