Suspect wanted in Gastonia QuikTrip shooting that seriously injured man

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding an altercation and subsequent shooting on Monday around midnight at the QuikTrip located at 310 E. Long Ave.

Kings Mountain resident Terry Huitt, 50, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Gastonia resident Xavier Tate, 28, as the suspect.

Anyone with information on Tate is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-3300.

