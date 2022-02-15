Suspect wanted in February 8 shooting of Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 30-year-old suspect wanted for the February 8 shooting of a 40-year-old man on West Harrison Avenue.

According to Gastonia Police, Shaun Jermain “Bookie” Burris, Jr. is last known to frequent the Lowell Bethesda Road area of Gastonia. Investigators determined Burris and the victim knew each other and detectives are asking the public for any information regarding Burris Jr.’s whereabouts.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, GPD responded to the 500 block of West Harrison Avenue where they found the victim in front of a home suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Burris Jr., you’re asked to call 911 immediately.