GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are investigating a serious hit-and-run collision that occurred late Thursday night near East Hudson Boulevard and South York Road.

According to investigators, a dark-colored sedan was traveling west on East Hudson Blvd. around 11 p.m. when it struck an adult female pedestrian who was southbound on South York Road attempting to cross East Hudson. After striking the woman, the sedan fled the scene.

Investigators say the sedan should have front-end damage as a result of the crash. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 842-5166.