Suspect is sought after 17-year-old is shot in Gastonia park, police say

Gastonia

by: Walter Hermann

Google Maps

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is being sought and a 17-year-old is recovering following a shooting in a park in Gastonia, the Gastonia Police Department said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 p.m. on Sunday at Lineberger Park. Officers learned an unidentified 17-year-old male had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by friends.

It is unclear what the condition of the victim is, or what the motive for the shooting was.

Police weren’t given much of a suspect description other than a Black male with dreadlocks, who was wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

