GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department says they shot and killed 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb after he hit an officer with a car on North Edgemont Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department says the situation started as a call for kidnapping at Precious Moments Daycare on West 5th Avenue. They say a family member of two young children informed them Lipscomb had picked up the kids from the facility without authorization.

Lipscomb’s stepfather Robert Hamlett tells Queen City News the children were the younger brothers of a woman Lipscomb had a child with.

“Whether he had the right to have them here, I don’t know nothing about that. That was my son. I let him in the door,” said Hamlett, who says Lipscomb took the children to his home on North Edgemont Avenue after picking them up from the daycare.

Police say they found the kids safe in the home, but they say Lipscomb was trying to flee the scene in a car.

“During the course of that investigation, the suspect was operating a vehicle, struck one of our officers, and at least one officer discharged his service weapon,” said Rick Goodale with the Gastonia Police Department.

Goodale says the officer that was hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Lipscomb was shot while in the vehicle and died on the scene.

“I just see the car trying to get away. While I pushed my daughter in the house, I hear multiple gunshots go off. A bunch of them,” said Hamlett.

Neighbors say its not usual to see a few police cars around the neighborhood every now and then, but it is unusual for a scene to be as involved as the one Wednesday afternoon.

“I was coming home from work, and I come around the corner and see all these police cars, and I’m like, ‘what in the world!’,” said neighbor Kim Hearn.

A staff member at Precious Moments Daycare declined to comment on the situation, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and GPD’s Internal Affairs division is conducting their own investigation as well. The officers who discharged their weapons will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is customary with officer-involved shootings.