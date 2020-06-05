‘She’s not breathing!’ Gastonia officer rescues choking baby at Olive Garden

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A police captain dining at a Gastonia Olive Garden Thursday saved the life of a little girl who choked on her food, stopped breathing and turned blue, police said.

Gastonia Police Capt. Trent Conard was at the restaurant on his lunch break when he heard a woman scream, “She’s not breathing, my baby’s not breathing!”

Conard rushed over to where the mother and child were in Olive Garden. The child had chocked and was blue and limp, and people in the restaurant were upset and crying.

Authorities said Conard performed four or five back thrusts and stopped to monitor the child and when she came to, she started crying, and suddenly everything was fine again.

“That’s what we do as police officers, that’s how we’re trained,” Conard said. “It’s awesome to be able to help someone in their moment of need and save a life.”