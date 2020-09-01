Search continues for Gastonia woman missing since 2015

The Gastonia police department is resurfacing a case from 2015 involving a woman who went missing in hopes that new information will surface.

Gastonia resident Rose Marie Patterson, 43, was reported missing on September 2, 2015 after her son had not been able to make contact with her. for a month.

She was last seen near 321 South by Clyde Street and John Lane. Patterson had associates throughout Gastonia, Dallas, and Matthews.

She is described as 5’2″ and 139 pounds and her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-854-6651.

