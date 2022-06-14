GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lack of lifeguards is keeping the lock on some local pools.

A national lifeguard shortage is impacting people’s abilities to cool off here at home, including in Gastonia.

Public pools can’t open there until there are enough lifeguards to safely do so.

On a nearly 100-degree day like today, there would usually be around 300 kids at Lineberger Park Pool, and around seven lifeguards on deck. Thanks to the lifeguard shortage, though, public pools in Gastonia remain closed and empty.

“This is the only resource a lot of citizens have to enjoy the outdoors on a hot, humid day in the summer,” said Gastonia Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Andy Stahr.

The locks remain on Lineberger Park Pool, due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

“Unfortunately, without lifeguards, we cannot safely open pools,” Stahr said.

According to the American Lifeguarding Association, there’s about a 30 percent deficit in lifeguards across the country right now.

“It’s really sad,” said Parent Kristen Willard. “Because a lot of younger teens usually love to lifeguard in the summer and stuff, so it actually is shocking that that’s the reason behind it.”

“We’re looking for anybody that can pass a swim test and get out here and help save our summer,” said Stahr.

Meanwhile, kids are relying on splash pads to escape the heat.

“It’s a way for them to cool off,” Willard said. “But it’s not the same thing.”

Because of renovations underway at Irwin Park Pool, Lineberger Park Pool is the only hope for Gastonia residents in terms of making a splash this summer, and right now, it can’t even open.

“We’re trying to remain optimistic that we’ll get the pool open in the coming weeks,” Stahr said. “I’m optimistic people will step up to the plate and mark this summer a homerun by becoming lifeguards and hopefully in a few weeks– we’ll see hundreds of kids enjoying the park and pool.”

Lineberger Park Pool typically opens up on Memorial Day weekend and remains open through Labor Day.

To apply, head to CLTLifeguard.com.

The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Lineberger Park.