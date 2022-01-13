Proposed Gastonia townhomes blocked by planning commission: Will developers appeal?

GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of Gastonia residents are celebrating after the planning commission unanimously voted “no” to the proposed townhomes in the Cramer Woods neighborhood.

The Atlanta based company, Kaplan Residential, petitioned to re-zone a heavily wooded area in Cramer Woods, to build more than 100 townhomes. Many residents were against the project.

Kaplan Residential released this statement after the decision:

“While we are disappointed by the rezoning meeting outcome, we remain nimble as we evaluate next steps. We remain committed to Gaston County, seen through our upcoming 322-unit project in Belmont breaking ground this week, and look forward to introducing additional thoughtful and successful residential properties throughout the Southeast.”

No one from Gastonia’s planning commission was available for an interview, but they did send Queen City News a statement saying:

“It is possible that there can be an appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision. If such an appeal is received by the City then the rezoning request would be heard by the City Council in February. If there is no appeal within 15 days of the January 6th meeting then the Planning Commission’s decision stands as final action.”

So, it will be up to Kaplan Residential to decide if they want to appeal the “no” vote decision.