GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police responded to multiple shootings in Gastonia Saturday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident near Glen St. and Ridge Ave. around 10 p.m. Two men were found suffering from injuries and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest for the first incident.

The second shooting occurred around 2 a.m. outside Iconz Bar, about a 10-minute drive from the first incident. Lowell Police say when responding to the scene a foot pursuit ensued and an officer was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Damage from gunfire was reported at a gym next door and multiple vehicles were also struck. Police said one person had been taken into custody, however, an initial investigation revealed there are multiple suspects.

Both cases remain active and they appear to be unrelated at this time.