Police ‘concerned’ about missing Gastonia Woman last seen Nov. 18

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old Gastonia woman last seen on November 18.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Amia Shada Wingo, 28, was last seen by her family at her home on Mcintosh Street during the evening on Nov. 18.

Police and family said they are concerned for her welfare.

Wingo is described as around 5’ 10” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair that may be colored burgundy, police said.

Amia Wingo (photo courtesy of the Gastonia Police Department)

Anyone with information about where Wingo might be is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0071.