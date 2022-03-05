GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man has gone missing and a North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued on Saturday with his whereabouts unknown.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the alert for 77-year-old Gastonia resident James Hoyle, who was last seen at 916 Marietta Street and is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

He is described as a 6’0″, 160-pound white male with short gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a navy blue pullover or zip-up jacket with gray and white stripes on the front, dark blue jeans, and tan or brown shoes.

The Gastonia Police Department reported him missing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6702.