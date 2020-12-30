Murder suspect charged with teen’s death in Gastonia arrested

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that occurred last week in Gastonia, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 1 a.m. last Monday at 214 Mountain View Street. Bessemer City resident Jeremy Lipscomb, 18, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, despite officers’ attempts at CPR.

An investigation identified Gastonia resident Anfernee Patterson, 25, as the suspect and a search began. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

This remains an active investigation.

