Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gastonia car collision on I-85

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police is conducting an investigation into a serious accident that occurred over the weekend along I-85, authorities said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-85 northbound near Exit 17 in Gastonia. The motorcyclist and Mt. Holly resident Terry Buchanan, 53, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed the motorcycle collided with a car. The driver of the car was uninjured.

There are no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.