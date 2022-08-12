GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Millions of dollars in FEMA funding are coming to Gastonia to improve the City’s infrastructure and prepare it for bad weather events.

Gastonia is getting 5.9 million dollars to mitigate flood risks here at Duhart’s creek.

Officials say this money will help preserve the stream and bring residents and businesses peace of mind when big storms roll in.

Governor Roy Cooper, Mayor Walker E. Reid, III. of Gastonia, and the Administrator for FEMA gathered in Duharts Creek on Friday morning, where the funds will be used.

“We know these weather events will keep happening again and again. So it’s smart for us to invest now on the front end. To prevent those disasters from occurring when the waters calm,” Cooper said.

The funding will allow Gastonia to stabilize and rehabilitate about one and a half miles of Duharts Creek. They want to ensure that residents and businesses in the area are not at risk for future flooding and other vulnerabilities when major climate events happen.

“We also love to protect our environment for the future of our great City and for generations to come. Projects like this don’t just happen overnight. And we are excited to see it moving forward on behalf of our city council members and our city leaders. Thank you again to FEMA for the rich funding award,” Reid said.

The project is expected to begin soon, but officials say it will take three to five years to finish.

This funding allocation is a part of more extensive federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide.

FEMA announced they’re giving out 3.1 billion dollars total, for projects like this one in Gastonia, across the country.