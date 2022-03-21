GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia police are searching for a man wanted for an attempted robbery from March 1.

Christopher James Roseberry, 35, is the man wanted for trying to rob a woman in the parking garage of CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Police say Roseberry got into the victim’s vehicle, demanded money, and said he was armed. The victim then ran from her car and Roseberry left the area without obtaining anything.





Detectives identified Roseberry as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.