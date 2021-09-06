Man dead after crash in Gastonia

Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died after a crash in Gastonia Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the crash involved one vehicle on Laurel Lane at Robinwood Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Laurel Ln is expected to remain close while investigators are on scene. Police are in the area directing traffic.

No more information was released.

