GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man has a reason to celebrate heading into the weekend after he won a $100,000 prize on a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Officials said Dennis Armstrong but his lucky Diamond Dazzler ticket from Gates Food Mart on Lowell Bethesda Road in Gastonia.

He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday to claim his prize. Armstrong took home $71,016 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The NC Lottery said the $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted at the start of the year with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes.

Two top prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed, officials said.