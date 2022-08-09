GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said.

Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said.

He matched all five white balls and the yellow Lucky Ball.

Shindler claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, taking home a lump sum of $4.08 million after state and federal taxes were withheld. Lottery officials said the odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.