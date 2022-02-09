Investigators searching for armed and dangerous shooting suspect in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are actively searching for a 25-year-old suspect after a shooting Wednesday evening on North Edgemont Avenue.

According to Gastonia Police, 25-year-old Rakeem McCree is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators searched a home on East Fifth Avenue looking for McCree but were unable to find him.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. There are no known injuries at this time.