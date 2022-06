GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are investigating a murder that occurred outside a business on the 500 block of North Chester Street.

According to investigators, the call came in just before 5 p.m. Thursday of a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim has since been pronounced dead. No suspect information is available at this time.

Investigators have closed a portion of North Chester Street at Davidson Avenue for an extended time during the investigation.