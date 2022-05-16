GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia following a midday shooting, the Gastonia Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in a residential area near 600 Westwood Circle.

Two victims were found suffering from injuries and one of those victims, described only as an adult male, has died. The second shooting victim was treated for serious injuries.

There is no mention of a motive in the shooting, or a suspect, and this remains an active investigation.

Gastonia Police responded to multiple shootings this past weekend including a shooting at Iconz Bar and a shooting that occurred in the area of Glen St. and Ridge Ave.

Police respond to multiple shootings in Gastonia

No injuries were reported at Iconz Bar, however, an officer was injured and sent to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a brief foot chase with a suspect. Two injuries were reported in the Glen St. shooting, one of them life-threatening. There is no update yet on that victim’s condition.