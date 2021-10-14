Gastonia woman reported missing, vehicle found abandoned on I-85 near Belmont, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are searching for a missing 30-year-old Gastonia woman last heard from on Sunday whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 85, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said Laporscha Chantal Baldwin last spoke with her family around 2 p.m. on October 10. Her family told officers they had not heard from since.

Officers said her vehicle was found abandoned on southbound I-85 between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

Detectives said they believe Baldwin may have had recent contact with her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Charles Combs, of Charlotte. Police said investigators want to speak with Combs but have been unable to locate him.

Police confirmed that Combs had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in Mecklenburg County.

Baldwin is described as 5’2” tall and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair. Baldwin was last seen wearing a rose-colored blouse, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Police said officers and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at 704-866-6702. Police said callers will remain anonymous.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more details about Baldwin’s disappearance. Check back for updates.