GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia woman has been charged with DWI, death by motor vehicle, and additional charges after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigators responded to the crash scene just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on West Garrison Boulevard near Overhill Street.

According to Gastonia Police Department, a 2018 Buick SUV driven by 56-year-old Sandy Crosby was traveling west on West Garrison in the center turn lane and attempted to turn left onto Overhill Street directly in front of the path of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Deveon Dequis Darby, also of Gastonia.

During the investigation, investigators determined that Crosby was impaired, and she was arrested. Darby was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6967.