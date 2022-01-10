Gastonia water main break floods home, city denies homeowner’s claim

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia street looked more like a river after a water main burst, sending water rushing down the street. Much of it settled in one man’s yard and inside his home.

“It was like Jumanji. It was a lot,” said neighbor Matt Benson.

“It looked like a river flowing down,” said Randy Johnson.

A month ago, Randy Johnson came home to see the house he and his wife planned to put on the market the next weekend was surrounded by water.

“There was no rain in the forecast at all,” Johnson said.

He’d soon discover a pipe beneath a street a block away burst and was spewing water. Drone footage taken by his neighbor shows it flowing down West 5th Avenue in Gastonia.

“It mostly branched out from the leak and went two different directions around the houses in this area,” Benson said.

The flooding spared most of the homes, but much of that water settled in Johnson’s yard and his basement.

“It came into my back door which is something we thought we’d never see inland,” Johnson said. “That’s something you see at the coast.”

A water line shows how high the water got. Their newly poured slab now has cracks. Outside, mud covered their backyard. Total repairs cost Johnson and his wife $7,000. When they requested reimbursement for the water restoration, however, NC League of Municipalities, the company that provides coverage for claims made against the City of Gastonia, denied their claim.

“The right party should pay for it to begin with, and we have a high deductible,” Johnson said.

NCLM stated “A municipality […] is not responsible for damages just because a failure occurs” adding, in this case, “the water main bust was due to events that were out of the control of the city.”

Still, Johnson, who has had to move multiple times to accommodate his son’s mobility needs, thinks the city should fork up the funds.

“Within this year, we’ve owned three houses now and so to get hit with a bill of $7,000 for something that we didn’t cause,” he said. “We can’t do that!”