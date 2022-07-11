GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Changes to Gastonia Transit bus routes and schedules are set to take effect on Monday, city officials said.

Starting July 11, officials said Gastonia Transit will implement route changes to “enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the current service.”

The changes include:

Revision of Route #2 to take the portion of S. New Hope Rd., Bradford Heights Road, Stoneybrook Avenue and Huntsmoor Drive from the current Route #1.

Revision of Route #5, including inbound and outbound on Highland Street. (Currently, this route utilizes Pryor Street.).

Discontinuing service on Glenn Street, Holland Avenue and Collinston Street. (These areas to be served on W. Davidson Street).

Discontinuing service on Webb Street. (To be serviced on W. Franklin Boulevard.)

Servicing the new FUSE District Transfer Station both inbound and outbound on Airline Avenue.

Click here for more information.