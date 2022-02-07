Gastonia teens each being held on $1M bonds over stolen gun, drug charges

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Gastonia teenagers are each being held on $1 million bonds over stolen gun and drug-related charges, the Gastonia Police Department said on Monday.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near N. Boyce Street and W. Airline Ave. over the weekend. During the stop, officers say they located a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach. An unspecified amount of heroin and marijuana were also discovered, according to the police report.

Missing 1-year-old located, Mint Hill Police say; suspect is still at-large

18-year-old Chyheim Benton and 19-year-old Jacquez Morrison were both arrested and are each being held on a $1 million bond.

both men face multiple charges including drug trafficking and gun-related charges.

Morrison had a previous charge from January of felony possession of a stolen gun in January. He was released on a $100,000 secured bond from that incident.

Both are being held at the Gaston County Jail.