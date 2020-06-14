Gastonia teen charged with house party stabbing in Lincolnton

A Gastonia teenager is facing charges for stabbing a Lincolnton teenager on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing near 3200 Harmon Road around 3 a.m. on Friday. Lincolnton resident Matthew Combs, 18, was found suffering from a stab wound and was transported to Caromont Health where he underwent surgery.

An initial investigation determined that the suspect, Gastonia resident Hunter Whitlock, 19, and Combs were texting each other threatening messages. Whitlock showed up to the location of Combs, who was hanging out with a group of people at a residence, the police report indicated. The two argued and Combs was stabbed multiple times while Whitlock and an acquaintance fled the scene.

Whitlock was located and arrested at his girlfriend’s house. The knife was also located, having been tossed in a wooded area.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android