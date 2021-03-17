Gastonia suspect exposed himself to teens walking to school, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect in Gastonia is wanted for exposing himself to two teenagers who were walking to school, local police said on Wednesday.
Officials responded to calls regarding an indecent exposure around 9 a.m. on March 9 near Sherman Street and Cherry Park Road.
Officials learned two teens were walking to school when a man approached them and exposed himself when asking for directions.
The suspect is described as a skinny-built white male in his 20s or 30s with brown or black hair that is in a small ponytail, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap and was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee-type vehicle that was either silver or grey. There was a blanket over the back seat and a blue cover over the tag.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-836-0041.