GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they said has been missing since late March.

Officials said 38-year-old Cherie Shavon Ingram has been missing since March 27. She was last seen near 124 S. South Street in Gastonia.

Ingram is described as 5’4” tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or the Gaston County Communication Center at 704-866-3300.