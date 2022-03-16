GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Gastonia need your help identifying a woman found dead on Friday, March 11 in the 300 block of South Dixie Street.

According to Gastonia Police, the woman was discovered around 5 p.m. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair.

At the time of her discovery, she was wearing a denim button-up long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. She has a tattoo of a flower on her left breast and a tattoo of what appears to be an eagle on her upper right back.

A black elbow brace and a wrist or elbow wrap were found near the victim.

If you have any information about the woman’s identity, you’re asked to call Gastonia Police Department at (704) 854-6651 or (704) 866-6939.