GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gastonia Police have identified a woman after she was found dead nearly a month ago, officers said Tuesday.

65-year-old Columbia, South Carolina resident Veronica Cunningham was found dead last month in a residential area on S. Dixie Street.

At least 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Initially, Cunningham had been found dead by GPD and fire and rescue crews lying outside on March 18th around 5 p.m. She had last been seen in Richland County March 5th and was soon after reported missing by her family. She was also observed at a gas station on W. Franklin Boulevard on March 6th.

Her identity was unknown for nearly a month.

While officials have not yet said what the cause of death is, no foul play is suspected.