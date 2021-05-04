Gastonia man faces child sex abuse charges following investigation

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is facing child sex abuse charges following an investigation, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to reports regarding child sex abuse made to DSS. Detectives identified Gastonia resident Joseph Harris, 30, as the suspect.

Gaston County Police arrested Harris who is facing charges on felony indecent liberties with a child.

Harris was being held on $1 million bond at the Gaston County Jail.

This remains an active investigation.

